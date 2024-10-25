ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

UP Police Constable Result 2024 Likely Today: How to Check at uppbpb.gov.in?

UP Police Constable Result 2024 expected today; check at uppbpb.gov.in.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
Candidates who took the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Examination can expect the results to be released today, Friday, 25 October 2024. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) is anticipated to announce the results on its official website, uppbpb.gov.in later today.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had previously directed the UPPBPB to finalize and release the results by the end of October. The board is also expected to release the final answer key with the results. The final answer key will incorporate any revisions made based on valid objections submitted by candidates.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Examination took place in two phases, with two shifts per phase. The first phase was held on 23, 24, and 25 August 2024, followed by the second phase on 30 and 31 August 2024.

A total of 28.91 lakh and 19.26 lakh candidates appeared in the first and second phases of the UP Police Constable Exam 2024, respectively. The provisional answer keys for all exam days were released separately.

Steps to Check UP Police Constable Result 2024

  • Go to the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the direct result link for UP Police Constable Exam 2024.

  • A login page will open on the screen.

  • Enter the required login details.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Your result will be displayed.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).

