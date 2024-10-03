UP Police Constable Result 2024 Awaited: Steps to Download UPPRPB Scorecards

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPPBPB) is expected to release the UP Police Constable Result 2024 soon. Candidates who took the written exam can check the results and the final answer key on the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

The UPPBPB Constable written exam was conducted in two phases from 23 August to 31 August 2024. The exam took place in two shifts. The first shift was from 10 am to 12 noon while the second shift was from 3 pm to 5 pm. Approximately 48 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, with 28.91 lakh in the first phase and 19.26 lakh in the second.