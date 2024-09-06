UP Police Constable Provisional Answer Key 2024 Awaited; Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPB) is hopeful that the UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 will be released soon. However, the board has not yet announced a date or time for its release.

UPPB issued the provisional answer key after the second phase of the constable recruitment examination was held on 30 and 31 August 2024. According to the information, around 19.26 lakh candidates appeared for the exams conducted on 30 and 31 August 2024, while 28.91 lakh candidates appeared for the 23, 24, and 25 August examination dates.