UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024: Answer Key To Be Declared Soon; Details

UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) held the first phase of the Constable Recruitment Examination 2024 on 23, 24 and 25 August. According to the information, a total of 28.91 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. Now, concerned students are waiting for the UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 to be declared. They can download it from the official website - uppbpb.gov.in.

The second phase of the examination was held on 30 and 31 August, during which 19.26 lakh candidates were expected to appear. The exam was held at 1,174 examination centres in 67 districts in Uttar Pradesh under strict security measures involving biometric verification, including fingerprint and facial recognition.