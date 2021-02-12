Free Coaching for Competitive Exams in UP: How to Register

According to a statement published in The Indian Express, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “The state has an ocean of opportunities. Now, with hard work and dedicated efforts, the government will make sure that the talented and bright youth of Uttar Pradesh are not forced to leave their hometowns in order to receive quality education.”

Candidates will be able to avail free guidance and teaching by officers of IAS, IPS, Indian Forest Service, PCS cadre. The scheme will also provide career counselling to youth in every district through a web portal. Details and a subject-wise calendar of the coaching classes will be made available to the registered students at the Mandal level through SMS and email.

(With inputs from the The Indian Express)