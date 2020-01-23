UP Board 2020: Class 10 & 12 Admit Cards Released - upmsp.edu.in

A total of 55 lakh students are participating in the UP Board high school and intermediate 2020 exams. The time table for the annual examinations for the academic session 2019-20 is uploaded on the website of the council. All these exams are going to start simultaneously on 18 February.

The high school exams will end on 3 March, whereas, the last date of the intermediate examinations is on 6 March. Evaluation of the examination will be done between 15 and 25 March. In this way, the assessment work will be completed in 10 days instead of 15, this year.