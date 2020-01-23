UP Board 2020: Class 10 & 12 Admit Cards Released - upmsp.edu.in
Admit cards have been issued for the class 10 and class 12 UP Board Intermediate and High School examinations conducted by Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (UPMSP). Students have to contact their respective schools for the admit card. At the same time, UPMSP has given instructions to provide students with admit cards until 31 January 2020.
UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Exam Schedule
A total of 55 lakh students are participating in the UP Board high school and intermediate 2020 exams. The time table for the annual examinations for the academic session 2019-20 is uploaded on the website of the council. All these exams are going to start simultaneously on 18 February.
The high school exams will end on 3 March, whereas, the last date of the intermediate examinations is on 6 March. Evaluation of the examination will be done between 15 and 25 March. In this way, the assessment work will be completed in 10 days instead of 15, this year.
This time, the number of evaluation centres and teachers who will be assigned to check exam copies will also be increased. Not only this, students will also get the online mark sheets immediately – along with the results. Earlier, the examinations would finish in two and a half months and its scheme was also issued 10 days in advance.
Last year, the UP board examinations started on 7 February. The high school examinations were completed in 14 working days and intermediate examinations in 16 working days; however, this time examinations are starting late due to unfavourable weather conditions.
How To Download UP Board 2020 Admit Card?
- First, visit the official website of the council at upmsp.edu.in.
- Click on the link which states to download the admit card
- Fill in the requested information.
- Don't forget to take a printout for future reference.