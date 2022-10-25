UGC NET 2022 Objection Window Closed for Phase 4, Results Expected Soon
The results for the UGC NET 2022 exam which was held on 14 October are expected to be out soon.
The University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2022 results will be released on the official website. The candidates had their last chance to check and raise objections against the answer key, so the final results will be released after considering those changes. The last date to raise objections against the answer key was 24 October 2022.
Now that the the window for raising objections has been closed, the results for the UGC NET results 2022 is expected on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can also get access to the results on the result portal of NTA – ntaresults.nic.in.
Candidates can use their application number and date of birth to log in and check their scorecards. The final exam key will be released on the NTA website before the release of the results.
How To Check UGC NET 2022 Results?
Visit the official website of the UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in or the official portal of NTA at ntaresults.nic.in
On the home page, click on the link that is available for the results
Candidates will have to enter the required details like date of birth and application number to log in
Click on submit and the UGC NET 2022 results will be displayed on the screen
Save and download the result. You can also take a printout of the result for future use
