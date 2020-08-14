NEP 2020: Universities Restricted to 300 Affiliations Only
As per the new education policy, the university affiliation system will be phased out over the next 15 years.
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Wednesday, 12 August, said that under the New Education Policy, universities will not be allowed to provide affiliation to more than 300 colleges. This will be promote more autonomy to colleges and also phase out the affiliation system. The minister made the remarks while addressing a virtual session on “Education Post COVID-19”.
“I visited a university recently and when I asked the vice chancellor how many colleges are affiliated to that university he said 800 degree colleges. I thought I heard him wrong. I asked him again and he said 800. It was a convocation ceremony. I was surprised. Can any VC remember the names of the principals of 800 degree colleges?”Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Union Education Minister
As per the new education policy, the university affiliation system will be phased out over the next 15 years and colleges will be given accreditation through a new transparent, stage-wise system. The aim of the new system is to promote every college to the status of an autonomous degree granting institute.
“We have 45,000 degree colleges of which only 8,000 are autonomous. Based on their quality in a phase manner we will improve their grading and as they progress we will grant them a graded autonomy,” the minister added.
