NEP 2020: Universities Restricted to 300 Affiliations Only 

As per the new education policy, the university affiliation system will be phased out over the next 15 years and colleges will be given accreditation through a new transparent, stage-wise system. The aim of the new system is to promote every college to the status of an autonomous degree granting institute.

“We have 45,000 degree colleges of which only 8,000 are autonomous. Based on their quality in a phase manner we will improve their grading and as they progress we will grant them a graded autonomy,” the minister added.