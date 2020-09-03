Unable to Download Admit Card, TN NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide

But the 17-year-old’s ordeal didn’t end here. As decided, she and her father went to her school to retrieve the application number, only to find that the teacher who could help them with it was not present.

According to the report, on the morning of 29 August, the 17-year-old consumed pesticide with food while her parents were out. When her parents returned, they found her complaining of stomach ache and loose motion.

She was rushed to the Pudukkottai Medical College Hospital, where she died on 1 September.

(With inputs from The New Indian Express)