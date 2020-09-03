Unable to Download Admit Card, TN NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide
The 17-year-old consumed pesticide after failing to recover her application number.
A 17-year-old National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant from Tamil Nadu died of pesticide consumption, allegedly after failing to download the admit card for the high-stake medical entrance test, reported The New Indian Express.
The girl, a resident of the state’s Pudukkottai district had an argument with her father Ganesan, after she misplaced her application number and security pin required to download the hall ticket. She then consumed pesticide, which led to her demise.
The 17-year-old, who had scored 400 in her Class 12 board exams, had always wanted to be a doctor, even though her father thought she would be better-off studying engineering.
According to the report, it all started when the girl’s cousin from Karur downloaded her NEET admit card, following which the latter’s father called Ganesan to inquire if his daughter had downloaded the same.
When Ganesan asked her if she too had downloaded the admit card, she confessed to having forgotten the application details.
“When Ganesan asked her about it, she confessed that she had forgotten the application number. Ganesan said that they would go to her school and get the admit card. He also seems to have shouted at her for misplacing the number.”Alangudi Inspector to The New Indian Express
But the 17-year-old’s ordeal didn’t end here. As decided, she and her father went to her school to retrieve the application number, only to find that the teacher who could help them with it was not present.
According to the report, on the morning of 29 August, the 17-year-old consumed pesticide with food while her parents were out. When her parents returned, they found her complaining of stomach ache and loose motion.
She was rushed to the Pudukkottai Medical College Hospital, where she died on 1 September.
(With inputs from The New Indian Express)
