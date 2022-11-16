UKPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 238 Jail Warders Posts till 5 December
Candidates can apply for the UKPSC recruitment drive at psc.uk.gov.in. The registrations have begun on 15 November.
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) released a notice for the recruitment drive 2022 under which the application process for the Jail Warders Exam 2022 began yesterday, 15 November 2022.
Interested candidates can register for the examination on the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in. The last date to apply for the exam is 5 December 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 238 vacancies for Jail Warders post.
Out of the 238 posts, 24 are reserved for women candidates, 113 posts are reserved for male candidates and 12 for female candidates from general category.
Candidates must meet the prescribed physical standards like the minimum height though candidates from hilly areas are given a relaxation to the prescribed extent.
UKPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Interested candidates must know that they should have passed the intermediate exam or its equivalent if they wish to apply for UKPSC recruitment drive. They should possess enough knowledge of Hindi in Devanagari script.
The applicants must be between 21 to 35 years as on 1 July, 2022.
UKPSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Start of registration process- 15 November 2022
Last date to apply: 5 December 2022
UKPSC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process
The selection process for the UKPSC recruitment drive includes physical measurement test (PMT), physical efficiency test (PET) for 100 marks and written test of 100 Marks. Then the candidates will have to go through document verification and medical examination.
How to Apply For UKPSC Recruitment Drive 2022?
The candidates need to visit the official website at psc.uk.gov.in
On the homepage UKPSC website, click on the link “Jail Warders Exam -2022 – Notification, Advertisement, Syllabus and Online Application (Recruitment Notifications)”.
You will have to fill in the required details and upload the documents
Check the form carefully before submitting it and take a print out for future use.
The candidates can visit the official website of UKPSC for more exam related details and updates.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from jobs
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.