UGC NET Result 2024: When Will the June Re-exam Results be Declared?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June re-exam soon. However, the official confirmation about the result date is still awaited.
Once the results are announced, candidates who appeared for the re-test can visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, to download their scorecards using their application number and date of birth.
The UGC NET June re-exam was held in August-September this year. The re-test was conducted in computer-based test mode, unlike the previous exam in hybrid mode.
The NTA has already released the final answer keys for all subjects, dropping some questions from the provisional answer key. Candidates who attempted these dropped questions will receive full marks. The provisional answer keys were released in phases, with the objection window closing on 14 September 2024.
The UGC NET June exam was originally held on 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30 August and 2, 3, 4 and 5 September. However, the exam was cancelled a day after its commencement due to concerns over the integrity of the test.
There is no negative marking in the UGC NET exam, with candidates receiving +2 marks for correct answers and no marks for incorrect answers.
The UGC NET is a national-level eligibility test conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowships and Assistant Professor positions in Indian universities and colleges. The test also serves as an entrance exam for PhD programs.
How to Check the UGC NET June Re-exam Result 2024
Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link for 'UGC NET June Re-exam Result 2024.'
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your results will be displayed.
Check the scores carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy of the scorecard for further use.
