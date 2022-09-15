UGC NET Admit Card 2022: Release Date; Here's How To Download From Direct Link
UGC NET Admit Card 2022 Phase 2 will be released tomorrow, 16 September 2022, as per an official schedule.
According to an official schedule released on the website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the UGC NET Admit Card/Hall Ticket 2022 tomorrow, 16 September 2022. Candidates who have applied for the UGC NET Exam Phase 2 will be able to download and check the admit card from the website by using their personal login credentials like application number and password, created during the registration process.
All the UGC-NET aspirants must know that the admit card will be available via online mode only. Therefore, it is mandatory that they must know their personal login details to access the admit card. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the UG-NET 2022 hall ticket.
The UGC NET Exam 2022 will be conducted from 20 September to 30 September 2022. UGC NET Phase 2 Exam City Slip is already available on the website.
UGC NET Admit Card 2022 Release Date
The UGC-NET 2022 admit card will be released on Friday, 16 September 2022. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on UGC-NET Exam 2022.
UGC NET Admit Card 2022; How To Download and Check?
Once released, candidates can download and check the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 from the official website by following the below-mentioned easy steps.
Go to the official website of UGC, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, visit the 'News & Events' section and search the direct admit card link that reads 'Download UGC-NET Phase II Admit Card 2022'.
Click on the direct link and you will be taken to a candidate login page.
Enter your personal login credentials.
Hit the login button.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Download, save, and check the admit card for future reference
