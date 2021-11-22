UGC-NET Admit Card Released for Exams on 24, 25 and 26 November: How to Download

UGC-NET: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, 22 November, released the admit cards/ hall ticket of University Grant Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2020 and June 2021 exams on 24 (day 4), 25 (day 5) and 26 (day 6) November 2021.

Candidates who are registered to appear for 4th, 5th or 6th day of UGC-NET exams can download their admit cards from the official website of UGC-NET: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.