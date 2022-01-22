UGC NET December 2020, June 2021 Answer Key Released: Raise Objections by 24 Jan

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday, 21 January 2022, released the provisional answer keys of UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 Phase 1, 2 and 3 examination. Question papers and marked responses of the candidates have also been released along with the answer key.

Therefore, candidates who appeared for UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycle exams, can download their answer keys, response sheet and question paper from the official website of UGC NET: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.