UGC NET 2021 Result Date: Check Latest Information

UGC NET 2021 result is expected to be released in February 2022.
The results for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2021 are expected to be announced by mid-February 2022. However, UGC has given no official confirmation on the release date of the UGC NET 2021 results.
Candidates are advised to regularly check this space and keep a tab on the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
For those who are not aware, the UGC NET examination is conducted for Indians who wish to gain the posts of 'Assistant Professorship' , 'Junior Research Fellowship; and 'Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges.
Therefore, while the UGC NET examination had already been conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in December 2020 and June 2021 examinations, the results have been getting delayed due to some unavoidable reasons. However, candidates will be happy to know that there are high chances that the UGC NET 2021 results are declared in February 2022.
The first phase of the UGC NET 2021 was held between 20 November 2021 and 5 December 2021. Similarly, the second phase was held from 23 December 2021 to 27 December 2021. Lastly, the third phase was conducted on 4 and 5 January 2022.
Moreover, candidates must note that the UGC NET 2020 answer keys along with the response of candidates, have already been released by UGC on its official website.
However, the final result for the UGC NET 2021-22 shall be announced based on the final answer keys, that shall be prepared on the basis of objections raised by the candidates on the provisional answer key released earlier.
UGC NET 2022: Result Date
As mentioned before, there are high chances that the UGC NET 2021 result will be released in February 2022.
Once the results are out, NTA will also release the Final Answer Keys for 81 subjects.
Alongside this, NTA shall also release the official subject-wise cut off list on its official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Candidates must remember that it is the normalisation method that will be used to calculate the cutoff for various subjects.
