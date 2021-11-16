UGC NET 2021 Admit Card Released: Download Now
Candidates can download their UGC NET 2021 admit cards from the official website of UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
The admit cards for the National Eligibility Test (NET) for the December 2020 and June 2021 cycles have been released by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Candidates must note that the admit cards that have been released only pertain to the UGC NET exam scheduled on 20 November 2021 and 21 November 2021.
Those writing the examination can download their respective admit cards from the official website of UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The UGC-NET exam for the December 2020 and June 2021 cycles is scheduled to be held between 20 November 2021 and 30 November 2021. Following this, the exams will continue into December from 1 December 2021 to 5 December 2021.
Candidates who will sit for the UGC NET 2021 exam on other dates must wait for their admit cards to be released by the UGC.
NTA Revises UGC NET 2021 Dates
UGC NET 2021 Admit cards: How to Download
Go to the official website of UGC NET NTA at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Navigate to the link that says “Download Admit Card for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles” on the homepage.
Enter your official credentials such as application number, date of birth, and security pin to log in.
Your UGC NET 2021 admit card will appear on your screen.
Download it and take a printout for future reference.
Candidates are advised to check this space regularly for more updates on the UGC NET 2021 admit cards for the remaining exam dates.
