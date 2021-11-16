UGC NET 2021 Admit Card Released: Download Now

The UGC-NET exam for the December 2020 and June 2021 cycles is scheduled to be held between 20 November 2021 and 30 November 2021. Following this, the exams will continue into December from 1 December 2021 to 5 December 2021.

Candidates who will sit for the UGC NET 2021 exam on other dates must wait for their admit cards to be released by the UGC.