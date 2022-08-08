UGC-NET Phase 2 Postponed, to Be Conducted Between 20-30 September

The second phase of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) has been postponed and will be conducted between 20 September and 30 September, a top official said on Monday, 8 August.

It was earlier scheduled to be conducted between 12-14 August.

"The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the first phase of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) examination on 9 July, 11 and 12, 2022 for 33 subjects in 310 examination centres located in 225 cities across the country," UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said.

"Second phase was earlier scheduled to be held on 12, 13 and 14 August 2022. However, now the final phase examination of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) has been scheduled to be conducted between 20 and 30 September 2022, involving 64 subjects," he said.