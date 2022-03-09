UCEED Result 2022: Release Date Declared, Here’s How to Download Result
Step-by-step process to download the UCEED Result 2022.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is all set to announce the result for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2022 on Thursday, 10 March 2022.
According to the official notice by IIT Bombay, candidates who had appeared for the UCEED exam 2022 can download the scorecard from 14 March 2022 onwards.
Candidates can check all the latest updates regarding the result on the official website – uceed.iitb.ac.in. As of now, it is confirmed that the UCEED Result 2022 will be declared on Thursday, 10 March 2022.
To look for any changes or updates, candidates will have to check the official site where the announcement regarding the result date has been made.
UCEED Result 2022: Important Details
IIT Bombay had released the UCEED 2022 draft answer key on 25 January 2022.
Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key till 27 January 2022. The result that is likely to release on Thursday, 10 March 2022 can be downloaded from 14 March 2022.
Candidates can download the scorecard till 14 June 2022 as per the official notice by IIT Bombay.
Once the UCEED Result 2022 is out, students can check and download it from the official website – uceed.iitb.ac.in.
The Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) is conducted every year for the selection of eligible students into the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes.
The students are selected at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur.
UCEED 2022: Answer Key Released
UCEED Result 2022: How to Download
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the UCEED Result 2022 once it is officially released:
Visit the official website – uceed.iitb.ac.in.
Click on the tab that states "Scorecard" on the homepage.
Click on the login button.
Fill in your ID and password details to log in.
The UCEED Result 2022 will display on your screen.
Download the result from the website. Candidates can download the scorecard till 14 June 2022.
Take a printout of the result for future reference.
The official website has all the details regarding the result date and timing so that the candidates can check their UCEED Result 2022. They can take a look at the official notice on the website.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.