UCEED 2022 Results Declared on Official Website: How To Download
Here's how you can check UCEED 2022 Results.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay declared the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2022 results on Thursday, 10 March 2022.
Candidates who had appeared for the UCEED 2022 can check their results on the official website – uceed.iitb.ac.in. They just have to enter their login details on the portal to check the results.
It is to be noted by the candidates that even though the results are already declared on 10 March 2022, scorecards can be downloaded only from 14 March 2022.
Candidates can also download the scorecards from the same official website – uceed.iitb.ac.in.
However, they can check the results from today as it is already released by IIT Bombay on the website.
The Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2022 was held on 23 January 2022 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. The examination was conducted for three hours.
UCEED is a national-level entrance exam that allows candidates to take admission in the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur.
IIT Bombay finally released the UCEED 2022 result on Thursday, 10 March 2022 for the candidates to check.
How To Check UCEED 2022 Results?
Here are a few steps that the candidates can follow to check and download the UCEED 2022 result:
Step 1: Click on the official website – uceed.iitb.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that states "UCEED 2022 Result" on the homepage.
Step 3: Fill in the essential log in details correctly and verify.
Step 4: Click on Submit after verifying all the log in details.
Step 5: The UCEED 2022 Result will display on your screen.
Step 6: Check the result properly.
Step 7: Download the result once it is available on 14 March 2022.
Students should also note that the results will be available for download till 14 June 2022.
Step 8: Take a printout of the result as a reference.
For more details regarding the result and the downloading of scorecards, candidates can visit the official website – uceed.iitb.ac.in.
They can also check the official notice that is published regarding the result on the site.
UCEED 2022: Answer Key Released
