Coding to Creative Writing, ‘School TV’ Keeping Bihar Kids Going
The Bihar Government has tied up with an NGO to air vocational learning programmes on Doordarshan.
From computer language to bee-keeping, school students in the state of Bihar are being offered televised lessons by an array of experts twice a week on Doordarshan, India’s state broadcaster, all thanks to ‘School TV’.
A joint initiative by a not-for-profit education trust called ‘Going to School’, and the Government of Bihar, ‘School TV’ is aired for a duration of three hours on Saturdays and Sundays.
According to 2017-18 NSSO survey, only 8% of all Indian households with members aged between five and 24 have both a computer and an internet connection.
Given the country’s poor internet penetration, those behind the initiative feel that ‘school TV’ would not only increase the employability prospects of the students, but also enable them to explore avenues that were traditionally out of their reach.
“The idea is to use old proven technology to reach millions of kids. Innovations in education can catch up, but right now the focus is on reaching as many children as possible.”Lisa Heydluaff, Founder and Director of Going to School
For many who many not have access to the internet, the initiative ensured that learning does not stop, even if the format or topic undergoes a sea change.
“We can study while staying at home and learn something new everyday.”Sapna Khatoon, Class 10, Khagaria, Bihar
What started as an initiative undertaken by the Government of Bihar has now found takers all over India. Interestingly, subjects like creative writing and comic making have been very well received by the audience, with several viewers sending in positive feedback.
“The episodes aired on Saturday and Sunday enjoy a viewership of over 2 crores, and have a good response pan-India as well,” said Kiran Kumari, State Programme Officer, Quality Education, Bihar Education Project Council.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.