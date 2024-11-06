ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

TSPSC Group III Admit Card 2024 Release Date: How to Download the Hall Ticket?

TSPSC to release Group III admit cards on 10 November; download from websitenew.tspsc.gov.in.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
The TSPSC will release the Group-III Services Recruitment admission cards on 10 November. Candidates who have applied for the various positions can download their hall tickets from the official TSPSC website, websitenew.tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC will conduct the written exam for the Group III positions on 17 and 18 November 2024, across the state. The exam aims to fill 1,365 vacancies. Candidates can access their admit cards by entering their login credentials on the official website.

TSPSC Group III Exam 2024 Timings

The exam timings are as follows:

  • Paper 1: 17 November 2024, from 10 am to 12:30 pm

  • Paper 2: 17 November 2024, from 3 pm to 05:30 pm

  • Paper 3: 18 November 2024, from 10 am to 12:30 pm

Candidates are permitted to enter the exam center from 8:30 am for the morning session and 1:30 pm for the afternoon session. The gates will close at 9:30 am for the morning session and 2:30 pm for the afternoon session. Candidates are advised to arrive at the exam venue well in advance to avoid any last-minute rush.

The admit card will contain important personal details of the candidates. In case of any discrepancies, candidates are advised to immediately contact the exam authorities. Candidates must bring their hall pass and exam question papers to each session of the exam until the final selection process is complete. These documents may be required for verification, and no duplicate hall passes will be issued.

Steps to Download TSPSC Group III Admit Card

  • Go to the websitenew.tspsc.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the direct link for downloading TSPSC Group III Admit Card 2024.

  • A login page will open.

  • Enter the login details.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Your admit card will open.

  • Check the details on your hall ticket carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for further use.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).

