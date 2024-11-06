TSPSC Group III Admit Card 2024 Release Date: How to Download the Hall Ticket?

The TSPSC will release the Group-III Services Recruitment admission cards on 10 November. Candidates who have applied for the various positions can download their hall tickets from the official TSPSC website, websitenew.tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC will conduct the written exam for the Group III positions on 17 and 18 November 2024, across the state. The exam aims to fill 1,365 vacancies. Candidates can access their admit cards by entering their login credentials on the official website.