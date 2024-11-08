TS TET 2024 Registration Begins at tgtet2024.aptonline.in: How to Apply?

The Telangana School Education Department has announced dates for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET or TG TET 2 2024). The exam will be conducted from 1 to 20 January 2025, and candidates can apply online until 20 November 2024.
The application fee is Rs 750 for one paper and Rs 1,000 for both papers. However, candidates who previously applied for the TG TET May/June 2024 exam and either did not qualify or wish to improve their scores can apply for free.
To be eligible for the TS TET, candidates must hold a DElEd/DEd/BEd/Language Pandit or equivalent qualification. Final-year students of these courses can also apply. The exam will consist of two papers: Paper 1 for classes 1 to 5 and Paper 2 for classes 6 to 8.
The TS TET pass certificate is valid for a lifetime and makes holders eligible to apply for teaching positions in government, mandal parishad, zila parishad, private aided, and private unaided schools in Telangana.
The exam pattern includes two papers, each with a duration of two hours and 30 minutes. Paper 1 will be held from 9 am to 11:30 am, and Paper 2 will be held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.
To pass the exam, general category candidates must score a minimum of 60 percent, BC category candidates 50 percent, and SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates 40 percent. The TET score carries a 20 percent weightage in recruitment processes.
The admit cards will be available for download from 26 December 2024, and the results are expected to be announced on 5 February 2025.
How to Apply for TS TET 2024 Exam?
Visit the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct registration link for TS TET 2024.
Complete the registration process.
Go to the login page.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
An application form will open.
Fill up all the important details.
Upload the required documents, if any.
Pay the application fee.
Submit the form.
Download, save, and print a copy for further reference.
