TS TET 2024 Registration Begins at tgtet2024.aptonline.in: How to Apply?

The Telangana School Education Department has announced dates for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET or TG TET 2 2024). The exam will be conducted from 1 to 20 January 2025, and candidates can apply online until 20 November 2024.

The application fee is Rs 750 for one paper and Rs 1,000 for both papers. However, candidates who previously applied for the TG TET May/June 2024 exam and either did not qualify or wish to improve their scores can apply for free.

To be eligible for the TS TET, candidates must hold a DElEd/DEd/BEd/Language Pandit or equivalent qualification. Final-year students of these courses can also apply. The exam will consist of two papers: Paper 1 for classes 1 to 5 and Paper 2 for classes 6 to 8.