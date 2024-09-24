TS SET 2024 Answer Key Released: Steps to Check Scores on telanganaset.org

The Osmania University has released the Telangana State Eligibility Test 2024 (TS SET) Answer Key. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download and check the TS SET 2024 answer key on the official website of TG SET, telangansett.org.

This year, the TS SET examination was conducted by the concerned officials on 10, 11, 12, and 13 September 2024 in CBT mode across 10 old districts of Telangana. The exam consisted of two papers. Paper I had 50 objective-type mandatory questions and Paper II had 100 compulsory objective-type questions. Each question carried two marks based on the subject selected by the candidate.