TS Inter Result 2023: IPE 1st, 2nd year Results to be Declared Today at 11 AM

TS Inter Result 2023: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to release the TS Inter results for IPE 1st, 2nd year students. The board informed that they will announce Intermediate exam results today, 9 May 2023 at 11 AM. Thus students who appeared for the TS Inter 1st, 2nd year IPE exam can check the score card on the official websites.

There are various websites where the students can check their IPE 1st and 2nd year marks memos- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in. They will have to enter their roll numbers or hall ticket number to get access to the result.