TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 Seat Allotment To Be Released on 16 June on dost.cgg.gov.in

The Degree Online Services Telangana will release the TS DOST Phase 1 Seat Allotment result on Friday, 16 June 2023 on the official website, dost.cgg.gov.in. Once released, candidates will be able to download their results by following the below mentioned steps.

The registration process for TS DOST Seat Allotment process started on 16 May and ended on 11 June 2023. The web option window was open for candidates from 20 May to 11 June and is now closed.