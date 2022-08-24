TS DOST 2022 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out on 27 August, Details Here
The results for phase 2 TS DOST seat allotment process will be announced on 27 August on dost.cgg.gov.in.
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is all set to declare the Phase-II seat allotment result for the Degree Online Services Telangana (TS DOST) 2022 on Saturday, 27 August.
Candidates who have registered for the exam can check the Phase-II seat allotment list at the official website – dost.cgg.gov.in.
DOST provides only a single window for registration and admission into any undergraduate courses offered by the colleges affiliated with state universities, including Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Palamuru University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana University, and Telangana Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam.
TS DOST 2022 Phase 2 Seat Allotment: Important Dates
Self-reporting for phase-II allotment: 27 August-10 September
Beginning of phase-III registration: 29 August
End of phase-III registration: 12 September
Phase-III allotment list release date: 16 September
Self-reporting for phase-III allotment: 16-22 September
Orientation of students: 23-30 September
The phase-I allotment list was released on 6 August 2022 and the registration for phase-II began on 7 August 2022.
In case the candidates are unable to get a seat in the TS DOST Phase 2 allotment, they will get another chance in the TS DOST Phase 3 allotment round which will be organized from 29 August 2022. Interested candidates can register themselves during this time, after which the result will be released.
In case of any confusion, candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website. Once the TS DOST Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result 2022 is out, we will share the steps and link to download it.
