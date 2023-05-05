ADVERTISEMENT

TNDGE Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 To Be Declared on 8 May: Steps To Download

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 will be out next week at 9:30 am onwards.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
1 min read
The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has confirmed the result date of class 12th exam. According to the concerned officials the Tamil Nadu 12th results 2023 will be announced on 8 May on the official website: tnresults.nic.in.

The result will be announced on Monday at 9:30 am. Once the direct link of Tamil Nadu 12th result is available on the aforementioned website, candidates can check their scores by using their personal login credentials like hall ticket number and date of birth.

The Tamil Nadu 12th class exam was conducted by the TNDGE from 13 March to 3 April 2023. The examination was held across 3,169 centers in the state. Approximately, 8.8 lakh  candidates participated in the TN Board Class 12th results 2023.

Candidates need to secure at least 35 percent marks in each subject to qualify the TN class 12 board exams. If they fail to do so, they have to appear in the supplementary exams, the dates of which will be notified separately.

How To Download the Tamil Nadu 12th Results 2023

  • Go to the official website, tnresults.nic.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the TN 12th Results 2023.

  • A login page will open.

  • Enter the login details.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Your result will show up on the screen.

  • Check the results carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

