Telangana NEET UG Counselling Provisional Final Merit List Released: Link Here

The Telangana NEET UG 2024 counselling provisional final merit list was released by the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on 26 September 2024. Students who have registered for the counselling round can check the merit list on the official website of KNRUHS at knruhs.telangana.gov.in. The varsity has also shared the seat matrix on the website.
Eligible candidates whose names are displayed in the provisional final merit list can fill out the application form for web admission to MBBS seats by visiting the official website. Candidates are allowed to fill out the application form between 27 and 29 September 2024.
No limit of choices is available for web options. If the selected candidates fail to fill the web options in the first phase of counselling, then they will not be eligible to fill the web options in the subsequent phases of counselling.
Steps to Check the Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2024 Final Provisional Merit List
Go to the official website, knruhs.telangana.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct admission link.
A new page will open on the screen.
Click on the 'Telangana NEET UG 2024 Counselling provisional final merit list link.'
A PDF file will be displayed.
Check your names on the file carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for further reference.
You can also check the Telangana NEET UG Counselling Provisional Final Merit List here.
