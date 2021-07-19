Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Result Declared: Here's How to Check It
Tamil Nadu Class 12th Result was can be checked on tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in
The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, on Monday, 19 July, declared the result of Tamil Nadu (TN) Class 12 (+2). The result was declared by DGE at 11 AM.
Students who were enrolled for the same can check their Class 12 final result on official websites: tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.
How to Check Tamil Nadu Class 12 (HSE) 2021 Result
Visit the one of the websites: tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in
Click on 'HSE(+2) Examination Results 2020-2021'
Login using your registration number and date of birth
Your result will appear on the screen
Save it for future reference
This year, the Tamil Nadu Government cancelled Class 12 board exams in the view Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the result prepared is based on the marks obtained by students in Classes 10, 11, and 12 (practical and internal assessments). 50 percent of marks have been taken from class 10 board result (average of best three subjects), 20 percent from Class 11 final result, and the remaining 30 will be from practical and internal assessment of Class 12.
According to a report by Times of India, the students who are not satisfied with their result will be given a chance to appear for board examination. It will be conducted when the situation is conducive, the report added.
Tamil Nadu HSE results are declared for 8.5 lakh Class 12 students.
