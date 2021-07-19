Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Result Declared: Here's How to Check It

This year, the Tamil Nadu Government cancelled Class 12 board exams in the view Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the result prepared is based on the marks obtained by students in Classes 10, 11, and 12 (practical and internal assessments). 50 percent of marks have been taken from class 10 board result (average of best three subjects), 20 percent from Class 11 final result, and the remaining 30 will be from practical and internal assessment of Class 12.

According to a report by Times of India, the students who are not satisfied with their result will be given a chance to appear for board examination. It will be conducted when the situation is conducive, the report added.

Tamil Nadu HSE results are declared for 8.5 lakh Class 12 students.