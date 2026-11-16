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SC/ST Overseas Scholarships: RTI Revelations Vs Tamil Nadu Govt's Damage Control

The row eruped after a Dalit PhD scholar claimed on video that he was being treated like "another Rohith Vemula".

Pamban Mu Prasanth
Published
Education
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In September, a Dalit PhD scholar from Tamil Nadu claimed on video that he was being treated like "another Rohith Vemula".

Bharathidasan Raman, who's enrolled at the National University of Malaysia, is a beneficiary of the Annal Ambedkar Overseas Higher Education Scholarship Scheme that financially assists Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students pursuing Master's degrees and PhD courses at foreign universities. In the widely shared video, Raman alleged he was not receiving funds under the scheme.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led Tamil Nadu government, however, claimed that the PhD scholar had sought a higher amount without submitting the required documents.

Two months later, the issue remains a flashpoint in the state, with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin accusing the TVK government for putting the students through "mental distress".

Adding to the TVK's woes, an RTI response raised more questions than answers about the alleged delays.

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Topics:  Tamil Nadu   Education   SC/ST 

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