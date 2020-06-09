Tamil Nadu School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan on Saturday, 6 June, announced that the Tamil Nadu Classes 10, 11, and 12 results will be released in the third week of July 2020. However, the exact dates of the results are yet to be announced.The Tamil Nadu Education Board had earlier announced that the Class 10 SSLC Board exams have been postponed from 1 June further to 15-25 June.Over 9 lakh students will be appearing for the Class 10 board exams in the state. A Times of India report quotes Sengottaiyan as saying that buses will operate across the state, including tribal hamlets, to pick up and drop students during the exam.“Since the lockdown has now been extended till 31 May, we have postponed the conduct of the exams from 1 June to 15 June. Further instructions regarding the same will be announced within the next few days,” Sengottaiyan had said.As per the revised schedule, students will take up the language paper on 15 June, English paper on 17 June, Maths paper on 19 June, optional language paper on 20 June, science paper on 22 June and social science paper on 24 June. The vocational subject exam will be held on 25 June.Tamil Nadu Class 10 SSLC Board 2020 Exam Timetable We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.