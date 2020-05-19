The Tamil Nadu Education Board on Tuesday, 19 May, announced that the class 10 SSLC Board exams have been postponed from 1 June further to 15-25 June. The announcement came as no surprise as Tamil Nadu is one of the most affected states in India with over 11,000 cases.Over 9 lakh students will be appearing for the class 10 board exams in the state. A Times of India reports quotes Tamil Nadu Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan as saying that buses will be operate across the state, including tribal hamlets, to pick up and drop students during the exam.“Since the lockdown has now been extended till 31 May, we have postponed the conduct of the exams from 1 June to 15 June. Further instructions regarding the same will be announced within the next few days,” Sengottaiyan said.Tamil Nadu: Lockdown Extended Till 31 May, Relaxations Announced As per the revised schedule, students will take up the language paper on 15 June, English paper on 17 June, Maths paper on 19 June, optional language paper on 20 June, science paper on 22 June and social science paper on 24 June. The vocational subject exam will be held on 25 June.Tamil Nadu Class 10 SSLC Board 2020 Exam Timetable We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.