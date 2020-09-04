In Deciding Final-Year Exams, Did SC Give Enough Say to Students?

This reasoning is dubious. It is not clear why final-year examinations are a better indication of a student’s calibre than exams taken earlier.

In fact, in most universities, results of each semester are given equal weight in the calculation of a cumulative grade point average. Thus, all semesters are considered an equal “reflection of competence of the students.”

The only basis identifiable in the court’s reasoning to distinguish final-year students from other students is its further assertion that it would be in the best interests of the final-year students to be afforded an opportunity to show their optimum calibre and improve their performance.

This form of reasoning is particularly problematic because it is asserted to reject a plea by the very individuals who identify the UGC decision as constituting a risk to their health.