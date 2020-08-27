Will Final-Year Exams be Cancelled? SC to Declare Verdict Tomorrow

The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict tomorrow on a bunch of petitions challenging guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) that have asked for final-year university examinations to be conducted across the country by the end of September this year.

During the last hearing on 18 August, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had told a three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan that “Universities can seek for the deadline to be pushed, however, they cannot take the decision to confer degrees without holding exams.”