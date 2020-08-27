Will Final-Year Exams be Cancelled? SC to Declare Verdict Tomorrow
During the last hearing, the Centre had said that varsities can postpone exams, but not issue degrees without exams.
The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict tomorrow on a bunch of petitions challenging guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) that have asked for final-year university examinations to be conducted across the country by the end of September this year.
During the last hearing on 18 August, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had told a three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan that “Universities can seek for the deadline to be pushed, however, they cannot take the decision to confer degrees without holding exams.”
What did SG Mehta say?
Maintaining that many universities had already conducted exams online, offline or in a hybrid mode, SG Mehta had asserted that performance in exams bring scholarship, recognition and job opportunities.
“The students are 21-22-year-olds. Can you really believe that they will not be going out ?”Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General
Pointing out that that 2003 UGC regulations mandate minimum standard for giving the first degree, Mehta added that the central government has the supremacy to override the decision of a university to not conduct exams due to several factors.
Who are the petitioners?
- Yuva Sena - The youth wing of Maharashtra powerhouse Shiv Sena has filed a petition on the directions of its leader Aditya Thackeray, challenging the guidelines of the UGC and requesting the apex court that each university be allowed to chart out its own plan of action with regard to terminal semester/final-year examinations depending on the conditions in their states.
- Students Across India - Around 30 students from across the country, including a COVID-19-positive student, have moved the Supreme Court asking that final-year students be considered at par with CBSE, ICSE & NIOS and that results be declared on the basis of internal assessment.
- Yash Dubey - A final-year law student in Bhopal, Dubey has argued that the revised UGC guidelines are in violation of the fundamental rights enshrined under Article 14 (Right to Equality) and Article 21 (Right to Life and Personal Liberty) of the Constitution of India, they undermine the health, safety, fair and equal opportunity for the students.
What do revised UGC Guidelines say?
According to revised UGC guideline, final-year university examinations may be conducted by the end of September, either online, offline or through a combination of both.
The guidelines also say that in case a student is unable to write final-year exams, she can appear for a special examination at a later period, as and when feasible.
For students of the first and second semester, there have been no change in guidelines. This means that universities can evaluate students on the basis of internal assessment and marks scored in previous semesters, if they are unable to conduct exams due to the prevailing situation.
