Masks on, Students Write JEE Main Amid Strict COVID-19 Guidelines

In adherence with strict COVID-19 guidelines, students across the country are writing JEE Main on Tuesday, 1 September, after the Union Ministry of Education remained firm on conducing the engineering entrance test from 1 to 6 September.

According to health guidelines issued by the National Testing Agency, students must maintain social distancing at the exam centre and carry a written self-declaration stating that they do not have any symptoms associated with COVID-19, have not come in contact with anyone who has tested positive for the virus or had any symptom in the recent past.