Masks on, Students Write JEE Main Amid Strict COVID-19 Guidelines
JEE Main is scheduled from 1 to 6 September.
In adherence with strict COVID-19 guidelines, students across the country are writing JEE Main on Tuesday, 1 September, after the Union Ministry of Education remained firm on conducing the engineering entrance test from 1 to 6 September.
According to health guidelines issued by the National Testing Agency, students must maintain social distancing at the exam centre and carry a written self-declaration stating that they do not have any symptoms associated with COVID-19, have not come in contact with anyone who has tested positive for the virus or had any symptom in the recent past.
According to NTA, If the body temperature of a student exceeds 99.4 degree Fahrenheit, the aspirant will be taken to a separate room. If the temperature doesn’t come down after some time, the student will be allowed to write the test in an isolation room.
Students are allowed to carry a transparent water bottle, and a 50 ml mask sanitiser and will have to maintain a six-feet distance while entering the hall. They will also be given a fresh three-ply mask before entering and will have to discard the old ones.
Additionally, the Central & Western Railway has allowed students and their accompanying parents to travel by special suburban services over the Mumbai Suburban Network.
