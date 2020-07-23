Students Scoring Below 75% in Boards Now Eligible for NITs & CFTIs

Students who have scored below 75 percent in Class 12 Board examinations and those not in the top 20 percentile of their qualifying examinations will be able to apply for admissions to National Institute of Technologies and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Thursday, 23 July.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Pokhriyal said that, usually, for admissions to NITs and other CFTIs, students had to secure a minimum of 75 percent marks in Class 12 Board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations.

However, looking at the present circumstances, this rule has now been relaxed, he said.