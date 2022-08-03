Now Non-DU Students Can Study at the University – What Is the New Scheme?
The Competence Enhancement Scheme, which was approved in the Delhi University (DU) Academic Council meeting on Wednesday, 3 August, aims at giving students from different fields and subjects a chance to study at the university.
What is the aim of the scheme?
According to DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, the purpose of the scheme is to "increase the efficiency of individuals by providing them with new information." Under the scheme, entrepreneurs will be able to pick up new skills for their business. Those who could not complete their education because of constraints at the time will also be able to do so under the scheme.
The VC added that artisans, craftsmen, and workers can also avail the benefits of the scheme.
When will it be launched?
The scheme will be launched early next year.
How long can the courses last?
The course is designed to allow students to pursue one or two courses in a semester without enrolling in any course at the DU.
Can anyone register for the courses?
The course is designed to allow students to pursue one or two courses in a semester without enrolling in any course at the DU. Each course will have its own specifications. Anyone who meets the minimum eligibility criteria can register for a course. A candidate can register for a maximum of two courses or eight credits in a semester. The registration will be done on the basis of merit.
How many students can enroll?
The number of seats in a course available for this scheme will be up to a maximum of 10% of the total strength of the class in that course. So if a particular course has a strength of 50 students, up to five students can be registered under the scheme.
Can students enrolled in other universities or working professionals apply?
Yes, students who are already enrolled in other universities can apply. A candidate who is enrolled as a regular student or is employed in a university or institution will have to take a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the institution or university. The registration will be valid for the semester only.
Will students get a certificate upon completion?
Yes, students will receive a certificate of completion as per the prescribed norms of the university. The student’s earned credits will be transferred to their account in the Academic Bank of Credit.
What are the fees?
The fee structure has not been announced yet but the fee will be determined by the university from time to time in line with operational and functional requirements.
