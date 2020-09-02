Haryana Final Year Exams 2020 to Be Conducted by 31 October
Haryana state education ministry stated that the final year exams will be held with COVID-19 guidelines in place.
The Haryana States Higher Education Council on Wednesday, 2 September, announced that all final year university exam results in the state will be released before 31 October.
The decision to hold the examinations was made during a virtual meeting between vice chancellors of universities and the state higher education council chairman, Professor Brij Kishore Kuthiala.
Subsequent to the meeting, a representative of the state education ministry stated that all COVID-19 health and safety norms will be followed for conducting the exams. Students will also be given the option to appear the exams either online or offline.
Students travelling to exam centres from faraway places will also be provided with accommodation in hostels. The exams’ format will be a mix of multiple choice, short and explanatory questions.
According to a Supreme Court ruling on 28 August, states cannot promote final-year students without examinations, as ordered by University Grants Commission (UGC), while adding that they have the liberty to approach the UGC to seek postponement of the exams.
States can approach the commission to have exams postponed beyond September but have to conduct the exams physically and not release the results based on internal assessment.
The West Bengal government on Monday, 31 August, also directed state universities to conduct final semester college and universities examinations from 1-18 October.
