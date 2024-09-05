SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2024 Out: Check Region-wise Update Here

The tier 1 admit cards of the Combined Graduate Level Examination conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC CGL tier 1 admit card) for some regions are out. Those who have applied for the admit card can visit the regional website of the commission to check the status of their admit card.
According to the information provided by the authorities, admit cards have been issued for six out of nine regions of SSC. The southern region was the latest region to receive the admit cards. Those living in Madhya Pradesh, Central, Western, Northwestern, and Northeastern regions have already received their admit cards. However, the candidates in Northern, Eastern, and Karnataka-Kerala regions are still waiting for their admit cards to be issued.
It is pertinent to note that the SSC CGL 2024 examination is scheduled to start on 9 September and end on 26 September 2024. Those who have applied for the admit card must download it from the regional website of the commission and check their details carefully.
The admit card document includes the name of the candidate, roll number, exam date and time, photo and signature, exam centre address, and reporting time. Any error in the details of the admit card can be brought to the notice of the authorities by contacting the commission immediately.
SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2024 Status
Northern region: Not released
Eastern region: Not released
Karnataka Kerala region: Not released
Southern region: Released
Madhya Pradesh region: Released
Central region: Released
Western region: Released
Northwestern region: Released
Northeast region: Released
