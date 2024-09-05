ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2024 Out: Check Region-wise Update Here

SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2024 Out: Check Region-wise Update Here along with the steps to download

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
2 min read
The tier 1 admit cards of the Combined Graduate Level Examination conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC CGL tier 1 admit card) for some regions are out. Those who have applied for the admit card can visit the regional website of the commission to check the status of their admit card.

According to the information provided by the authorities, admit cards have been issued for six out of nine regions of SSC. The southern region was the latest region to receive the admit cards. Those living in Madhya Pradesh, Central, Western, Northwestern, and Northeastern regions have already received their admit cards. However, the candidates in Northern, Eastern, and Karnataka-Kerala regions are still waiting for their admit cards to be issued.

It is pertinent to note that the SSC CGL 2024 examination is scheduled to start on 9 September and end on 26 September 2024. Those who have applied for the admit card must download it from the regional website of the commission and check their details carefully.

The admit card document includes the name of the candidate, roll number, exam date and time, photo and signature, exam centre address, and reporting time. Any error in the details of the admit card can be brought to the notice of the authorities by contacting the commission immediately.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2024 Status

  • Northern region: Not released

  • Eastern region: Not released

  • Karnataka Kerala region: Not released

  • Southern region: Released

  • Madhya Pradesh region: Released

  • Central region: Released

  • Western region: Released

  • Northwestern region: Released

  • Northeast region: Released

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).

