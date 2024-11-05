SSC GD 2025 Correction Window Open Now: How to Edit Applications at ssc.gov.in?

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the application correction window for the SSC GD 2025 Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination.
Candidates who applied for the exam can make changes to their application form through the SSC official website, ssc.gov.in, from today, 5 November to 7 November 2024.
The SSC GD 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill 39,481 vacancies across various CAPFs and security forces. The application process for the exam was conducted from 5 September to 14 October 2024.
Candidates are advised to utilize this window to make any necessary corrections to their application form, as requests for changes after the deadline will not be entertained. The Commission will summarily reject any modification requests received through post, fax, email, or hand delivery after the correction window closes.
For detailed information regarding the application correction process, candidates are advised to refer to the official SSC website.
How to Edit Your SSC GD 2025 Application?
Go to the official website, ssc.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on login link.
Enter the required details.
Hit the submit option.
Your application form will be displayed on the screen.
Check the application form and make the required changes.
Hit the submit option.
Download, save, and print a copy of the confirmation page for further use.
