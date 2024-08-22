SSC CHSL Result 2024: SSC CHSL Tier 1 Marks To Be Declared Soon; Check Details

SSC CHSL Result 2024: The SSC CHSL Tier 1 examination was held between 1 July and 11 July 2024, across the country. A provisional answer key was released by the commission on 18 July 2024, with the last date for candidates to submit any representations being 23 July. Now, candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates are waiting for the SSC CHSL Result 2024. You can download the tier 1 exam from the official website - ssc.gov.in when the link is activated.
Concerned candidates will be notified as soon as the SSC CHSL Result 2024 is declared on the official website - ssc.gov.in. You must keep updating the website to know the latest announcements. As of now, we do not know the date and time of the SSC CHSL Tier 1 result.
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Examination 2024: Important Details
The SSC CHSL Tier 1 examination 2024 will be declared soon by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The date and time of the release of the results have not been determined yet so stay alert.
When the results are declared, candidates visiting the official website ssc.gov.in will be able to check them. The results will not be available on the old SSC website ssc.nic.in.
The SSC CHSL Tier 1 examination 2024 is being held to fill up various vacancies in the organization. According to the information, the recruitment drive will fill up 3712 vacancies in various user departments across the organisation.
Selected candidates can appear for the next steps included in the recruitment process. One should note that the tier 1 result is being prepared based on the objections raised by candidates against the provisional key.
Keep your roll number ready before downloading the SSC CHSL result PDF. Concerned candidates should stay alert if they want to download the PDF on time. Contact the officials in case of any queries.
SSC CHSL Result 2024: How To Download PDF
Here are the easy steps you should follow to download the SSC CHSL Result 2024 for the tier 1 exam online:
Browse through the website - ssc.gov.in.
Go to the result tab and click on the SSC CHSL Result 2024 link.
The Tier 1 result PDF will open on your screen.
Check the details and download the PDF.
