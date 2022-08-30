SSC CGL Tier II 2022 Answer Key Out, Objection Link Active Till 2 September
Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 100 for every question they challenge in the SSC CGL tier II 2022 answer key.
Candidates who appeared for the SSC CGL Tier II exam have been waiting for the answer key to be released. The good news is that the provisional answer key has been released and can be checked by the interested candidates.
If candidates find any issues with the response sheet or provisional answer key, they can raise objections through a link available at the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the objection link for the SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) Tier-II. Let us know more about the SSC CGL Tier II exams and answer keys.
SSC CGL Tier II 2022 Answer Key: Activation Dates
The response sheets and the provisional answer keys for SSC CGL Tier-II exam were released on the official website on 24 August 2022 but the link was later deactivated due to some technical glitches.
The link to the provisional answer key has been activated now, so the candidates can access the answer sheets and raise challenges. The new link was activated at 6 pm on 29 August 2022 and it will be deactivated at 6 pm on 2 September 2022.
How To Raise Objections on SSC CGL Tier II 2022 Answer Key?
The candidates who appeared for the SSC CGL Tier II 2022 exam can log in using the link and by entering their registered login ID and password.
If candidates have to raise any objections regarding any issues with the answer key, they will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 for every answer challenged.
The CGL Tier-II Examination 2021 was held by the Commission on 8 August 2022 and 10 August 2022 at different exam centres all over the country for the recruitment of various posts.
The official notification read, “The candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit.”
