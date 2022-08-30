SSC CGL Tier II 2022 Answer Key Out, Objection Link Active Till 2 September

Candidates who appeared for the SSC CGL Tier II exam have been waiting for the answer key to be released. The good news is that the provisional answer key has been released and can be checked by the interested candidates.

If candidates find any issues with the response sheet or provisional answer key, they can raise objections through a link available at the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the objection link for the SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) Tier-II. Let us know more about the SSC CGL Tier II exams and answer keys.