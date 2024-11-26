SSB Constable, Head Constable Results 2024 Out: How to Check at ssbrectt.gov.in?

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released the results for the Head Constable (Electrician) and Constable (non-GD) posts. Candidates who applied for these positions can check their selection status for document verification (DV), detailed medical examination (DME), and review medical examination (RME) on the official website of SSB at ssbrectt.gov.in.

The results are available in a PDF, containing the names, roll numbers, post names, and other relevant details of the shortlisted candidates. The SSB has shortlisted candidates for various positions, including Constable (Carpenter), Constable (Driver), Constable (Tailor), Constable (Gardener), Constable (Cobbler), Constable (Veterinary), Constable (Washerman- Male), Constable (Barber- Male), Constable (Safaiwala- Male), Constable (Cook- Male), Constable (Cook- Female), Constable (Water Carrier- Male).