'Undemocratic & Regressive': Students on SAU's Mandates of 'No Protests'

"Completely undemocratic and against the interest of students," said Tathagat, a PhD student at the South Asian University (SAU), as he described a recent undertaking form issued by the Delhi-based university.

The undated undertaking form, accessed by The Quint, asked the students to "declare" that they would "neither join any agitation or strike nor participate in any activity that has a “tendency to disturb peace and tranquility of academic environment” on the campus.

The students were also asked to "declare" that they are not suffering from “any serious or contagious ailment and/or any psychiatric or psychological disorder.”

SAU, an international university funded by eight SAARC countries, issued the 'General Declaration' or 'Undertaking' as a component of the admission guidelines for the 2023-24 session. This document was emailed to students in July who had successfully secured provisional admission to the University.

“This measure is completely undemocratic and counters the interests of the students. It reflects the broader trend on campuses nationwide, where colleges and institutions seem to view their own students as a threat and are unable to trust them," said Tathagat.

The Quint contacted the SAU administration, including the PRO, for comment on the two clauses but no response has been received yet.