Sharda Uni Question on 'Similarity Between Fascism & Hindutva' Stirs Controversy

A question asked to first year students of Sharda University in their BA Political Science examination earlier this week has stirred a controversy online.

On Friday, the university in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida released a statement that said that a three-member committee has been formed to look into the matter. Meanwhile, the university said that pending the final report, the concerned faculty has been suspended.

The question read as follows: “Do you find any similarities between Fascisim/Nazism and Hindu right wing (Hindutva)? Elaborate with arguments.”

The subjective question held 7 marks in the 50-mark paper for the Political Ideologies course.