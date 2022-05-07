Sharda Uni Question on 'Similarity Between Fascism & Hindutva' Stirs Controversy
The subjective question held 7 marks in the 50 mark paper in the Political Ideologies course.
A question asked to first year students of Sharda University in their BA Political Science examination earlier this week has stirred a controversy online.
On Friday, the university in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida released a statement that said that a three-member committee has been formed to look into the matter. Meanwhile, the university said that pending the final report, the concerned faculty has been suspended.
The question read as follows: “Do you find any similarities between Fascisim/Nazism and Hindu right wing (Hindutva)? Elaborate with arguments.”
The subjective question held 7 marks in the 50-mark paper for the Political Ideologies course.
'Averse to This Line of Thought,' Says University
Ajit Kumar, Director of Public Relations, Sharda University told The Quint that the question was asked in an internal examination.
"Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the Vice-Chancellor formed a committee with three senior members. While the committee's inquiry into the matter is underway, it was decided that the professor would be suspended in the interim pending the findings," he added.
The committee is looking into the intent behind the question asked. The committee has also send the professor a show-cause notice. The question has been cancelled and students will not be marked on it.Ajit Kumar, Director of Public Relations, Sharda University
Meanwhile, a statement by Sharda University read, “The University fraternity is totally averse to any line of thought which distorts the great national identity and the inclusive culture inherent in our national ethos.”
Question Divides Internet
The question paper went viral online, drawing internet outrage. Anuja Kapur, Delhi State Spokesperson for BJP tweeted about the question, asking the the Education Ministry to book Sharda University for ‘spreading hate & communalism'.
The BJP State General Secretary, Andhra Pradesh, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy tweeted the same thing as Kapur.
The question also divided the internet, with some vehemently opposing the question, and others saying that it was an open-ended question.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.