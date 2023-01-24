SEED 2023 Result Released at sid.edu.in: Know How To Check Results

The Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) has released the SEED 2023 results and has also activated the result link. The results were released on Monday, 23 January 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website – sid.edu.in.

Candidates will have to enter their BDES ID and password to view the BDES 2023 scorecard. The SEED 2023 exam was conducted on 15 January 2023. The exam was proctored online and consisted of objective-type questions. The final merit list for SEED 2023 will be released after considering the candidate's overall performance in the SEED- Portfolio Review and PRPI rounds.

As per the reports, the list of shortlisted candidates for PRPI will be released on 27 January, and candidates will be able to book slots for Personal Interaction till 31 January.