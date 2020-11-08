Extended Diwali Break Across Maha Schools, No Exams Till May 2021
No class 10 and class 10 Maharashtra board exams will be conducted till May 2021 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday, 6 November, stated that class 10 and class 12 state board examinations will not be conducted before May 2021, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The current situation of coronavirus is likely to last for a longer period. We have discussed the issue of completion of syllabus and holding of exams,” added the minister.
The minister earlier also announced that teachers and students in the state, who are part of the online education system, will be offered Diwali vacation and a final decision regarding the same will be made soon.
The minister added that authorities have been directed against conducting any examinations during the Diwali vacation period.
The state education department also stated that it has started free online classes for class 11 students to prevent loss of academic session due to the pandemic
According to the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), over 60,000 first-year junior college (FYJC or Class 11) students have enrolled for these online classes.
