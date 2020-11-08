Extended Diwali Break Across Maha Schools, No Exams Till May 2021

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday, 6 November, stated that class 10 and class 12 state board examinations will not be conducted before May 2021, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The current situation of coronavirus is likely to last for a longer period. We have discussed the issue of completion of syllabus and holding of exams,” added the minister.

The minister earlier also announced that teachers and students in the state, who are part of the online education system, will be offered Diwali vacation and a final decision regarding the same will be made soon.