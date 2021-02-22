Pune Schools, Colleges to Remain Shut Till 28 February

Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Pune, schools and colleges in the city will be shut from Monday, 22 February. All educational institutions are directed to remain closed till 28 February.

As per a report by ANI, Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao announced the decision of closing down of educational institutions. He also mentioned the restrictions on public movement during night curfew.

“From 11 pm to 6 am, no public movement will be allowed except for those involved in essential services, in view of rising COVID-19 cases. Schools & colleges in the district will remain closed till 28 Feb. New guidelines to be effective from tomorrow,” he said in a statement, the report added.

After a long halt in the year 2020, schools in Pune resumed physical operations in January 2021. The Pune Municipal Corporation had directed all the teachers and school staff to undergo RT-PCR tests before resuming their services.