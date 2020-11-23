FAQ: When Will Schools Reopen in Delhi, Maha, Karnataka & TN?

Following the Union Home Ministry’s guidelines allowing states a flexible approach in reopening schools, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and a few others have reopened schools in a graded manner, mostly for Classes 9 to 12.

While attendance in schools that opened for physical classes did not see a massive jump, some in Haryana, Himachal and Uttarakhand were forced to shut all schools in the state after a jump in number of students and teachers who tested positive.

This has also led states planning to reopen schools in a fix and many have gone back to the drawing board.