Samsung Galaxy A16 May Launch in India Soon: Features, Specifications, and More

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy A16 5G in India soon, confirming some key features and color options ahead of the official announcement. The mid-range smartphone will be available in Blue Black, Gold, and Light Green, promising a long-lasting experience with six OS upgrades and six years of security updates – a rare commitment in this price segment.

The Galaxy A16 5G boasts a Key Island design, with the power button and volume rocker integrated into the right edge. While Samsung hasn't revealed the launch date yet, the company confirmed the Indian variant will pack a MediaTek chipset, likely the Dimensity 6300, and feature Knox Security for enhanced protection.

